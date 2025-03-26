Real Estate Transactions | March 10-14

Republic-Times- March 25, 2025

The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.

Date: March 10
Grantor: J&M Development LLC
Grantee: Mark Hasler
Address: 480 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $62,000

Date: March 10
Grantor: Timothy L. Scheibe
Grantee: Mitchell L. Scheibe
Address: 515 South Market Street, Waterloo
Cost: $120,000

Date: March 10
Grantor: Quantum Homes INC
Grantee: Bruce Blaylock, Sandra Blaylock
Parcel: 101 West Woodland Ridge, Valmeyer
Cost: $375,969

Date: March 11
Grantor: Walnut Investment Holdings LLC
Grantee: Jason Schmidt Construction CO
Address: 948 Forbs Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $56,500

Date: March 11
Grantor: Walnut Investment Holdings LLC
Grantee: Ellen Heise, Mark Heise
Address: 947 Forbes Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $60,100

Date: March 11
Grantor: Jimmy L. Heart, Tonya M. Hearty
Grantee: Christopher Rossi, Lorraine M. Rossi
Address: 6101 Briar Trail, Waterloo
Cost: $435,000

Date: March 12
Grantor: Cheri L. Levin, Paul W. Levin
Grantee: Julie M. Ziegler, Sophia C. Ziegler
Address: 235 East Temple Street, Columbia
Cost: $235,000

Date: March 14
Grantor: Benjamin P. Dailey
Grantee: Logos N Stitches INC
Address: 201 North Main Street, Waterloo
Cost: $170,000

Date: March 14
Grantor: Albert F. Williams, Martha J. Williams
Grantee: Jeremy S. Dinning, Lindsey G. Dinning
Address: 2454 Carr Road, Prairie du Rocher
Cost: $160,000

Date: March 14
Grantor: D&F Home Builders INC
Grantee: Justin M. Allen, Heath Allen Elledge
Address: 432 Hayden Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $558,936

Date: March 14
Grantor: Jacob Britton, Jessica Britton
Grantee: Kala Goad, Kade Lawrence
Address: 918 North Main Street, Columbia
Cost: $231,900

Date: March 14
Grantor: Christine M. Hume, William C. Hume
Grantee: Lynne A. Harris, Neil W. Harris
Address: 510 North Moore Street, Waterloo
Cost: $255,000

