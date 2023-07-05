Postage hike begins July 9

Republic-Times- July 5, 2023

The U.S. Postal Service will increase the price of first-class mail “forever” stamps to 66 cents from 63 cents.

According to the USPS, this stamp price jumps on July 9.

In April, USPS cited rising operating costs “fueled by inflation” for the increase in stamp prices.

In addition, the cost to send a domestic postcard will increase to 51 cents from 48 cents and a one-ounce letter mailed to another country will jump to $1.50.

The price for a single-piece letter and flat additional-ounce price remains at 24 cents.

For more information, visit usps.com.

