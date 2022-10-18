Possible jumper on JB Bridge

Emergency agencies responded to the area of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 westbound shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a subject on the edge of the bridge that may be threatening to jump.

Responding agencies include the Columbia police and fire departments, Columbia EMS, Missouri Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police and St. Louis County Police Department.

Columbia firefighters stationed along the river bank near the bottom of the bridge and also launched its aerial drone to monitor the situation.

I-255 westbound traffic was reported to be backed up to the Columbia exit.

The subject, a White male, was still sitting on the edge of the bridge and talking to officers as of 5:25 p.m., per emergency dispatch reports.