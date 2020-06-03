Police pursuit passes through Columbia

Columbia police monitored a vehicle pursuit that made its way through Columbia from St. Clair County early Wednesday afternoon.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network bulletin was issued about 12:30 p.m. and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from Columbia for stop sticks to be placed on Route 158 for a silver Dodge RAM that was believed to be wanted for a theft that occurred in St. Libory.

Several police vehicles from outside agencies, including Freeburg, were pursuing the vehicle, which continued from Route 158 at high speeds onto northbound Route 3 in Columbia before Columbia officers caught up to it. The suspect vehicle passed other vehicles on the shoulder at one point and eventually made its way to westbound I-255 before continuing on past the J.B. Bridge into Missouri.

Columbia police did not participate in the pursuit but trailed behind in case needed.

It is believed this pursuit was terminated by the outside police agencies in Missouri.