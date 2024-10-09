Pleasantries | Mark’s Remarks

All right, I will admit that I am overly sensitive about friendliness and niceties.

Even though I know that it’s not about me, I take personal offense when a person isn’t at least cordial. It’s my hang-up and something I work on constantly.

My counselor wife tells me that it’s usually about self-esteem. Sometimes, people aren’t friendly because, as I describe it in my gentle and non-judgmental approach, they’re “freakishly shy.”

Isn’t that awful that I say that? Some people just are too shy.

But my wife’s right: self-esteem plays a big role. Some people are so afraid of looking silly, flubbing up, or appearing too eager when they initially meet someone that they just don’t put forth the effort.

I just read an interview where Carol Burnett said she met her idol Jimmy Stewart at a studio once. She was so awestruck that she went into a comedy routine and acted all agog, something she was very embarrassed about.

As she was trying to say goodbye, she stepped backward into a pail of whitewash paint. Not wanting to make a scene, she hobbled to the exit with her foot still firmly planted in the bucket. Somehow, she gracefully exited, dragging the bucket along with her.

Years later, she became good friends with Stewart, and when she reminded him of the incident, he either genuinely forgot about it or politely fibbed.

So my point here is this: what have we got to lose by just being bold and at least smiling, saying “hello, nice to meet you” or some other pleasantries? No need to share your life’s story or go on and on.

I went to a flooring business not long ago to pick up some floor cleaning items. I’d been there before, but the friendly folk who usually manned the door were no longer there. The business had changed hands.

When I walked in, no one said hello or greeted me. There were four people sitting behind a counter. They all looked up, said nothing, and had no expression.

After a few seconds, I said “Hello!” Still nothing. I decided to pick up the product I planned to buy anyway. Then, I turned to the counter with my purchase.

Finally, a young lady approached the counter with a half-smile on her face. At least she managed that. I finally could stand it no longer and said “How’s your day going?”

Still nothing. Just a smile. I started to wonder if anyone spoke English.

When I handed my debit card to the girl, she had trouble getting the purchase to go through. A couple of workers got up from their chairs and assisted her in a grouchy manner.

Finally, a man walked over and slapped my debit card down in front of me. He said nothing, and it was almost as if my debit card had tainted his sunny disposition.

At that point, no one had ever told me the price of the product I was buying. I was handed a receipt and the girl managed a half-smile when the transaction was finished.

I kid you not, not one person in the place said a word to me the entire time. It was like an episode of the “Twilight Zone.”

Now, none of those people knew me. Obviously, none of them had been told by a superior to greet the public in a professional manner. I chose not to take it personally, but I did wonder if this was the usual demeanor when customers came into the business.

Obviously the business seems to be doing well; I guess their lack of charm does not have any bearing on the demand for their products or services.

I’m certainly not trying to drag any business through the mud, but heck, many people have spent a lot of money at these places. Is it too much to ask to have a little TLC when you come in and turn loose of a buck?

Shoot, if the public puts food on your table, you oughta be kissing up as much as possible.

In a sincere way, of course.