Pig-out planning | Mark’s Remarks

I’ve been dragging my patootie out of bed long before the sun comes up since mid-summer.

You see, I finally made a plan I could stick to and finally collaborated with the right people. I am accountable to other humans. I get up, go to the gym wearily, and workout.

Due in part to that commitment to hard work, I also have been eating relatively better.

It took a long time for me to put on weight and it took a long time for me to get incredibly out of shape. Thankfully, my body got used to the exercise program in a few weeks. I’ve noticed gradual changes, but I’m certainly not looking in the mirror seeing the type of physical specimen I’d like to see.

But I’ll be honest with you, it really is true what they say about older folks: it’s more about how you feel than how you look.

Now, I’m not going to lie and tell you I don’t become a little vain and stand there a while longer, noticing that shirts and pants look better and feel more comfortable. I like seeing less skin in my neck area and it ain’t bad noticing that flabby areas are looking a little less flabby. But I still have a long way to go.

Next time you see me, let me know if you notice.

I’ve been trying some intermittent fasting, which I used to make all kinds of fun of. It actually works, and I found out I have more will power than I thought.

I thought I’d be hungry, and I thought it was unhealthy to skip a meal. Medical folks I consulted said “no” and so did some health industry experts. So heck, I gave it a shot and it worked.

Therefore, I’m a little embarrassed at how much I’m looking forward to Thanksgiving. Since I started this new health kick, I have decided there could be at least once a week where I had a cheat meal or allowed myself something extra.

For Thanksgiving, the plan is to eat what I want for a couple of days, and I plan on taking full advantage of that plan. I’m talking 48 hours of not giving a hoot what I eat.

We will have all the kids home this year, and an evening Thanksgiving meal is planned at our house. There will be leftovers. There will be breakfasts to linger over and more leftovers. I’m even planning our snack menu, plus I’m planning what we will eat for meals after we get tired of the Thanksgiving meal leftovers.

I think one of the things I look forward to most is bread. This is something I haven’t had a lot of lately, and each time I allow myself a little, I savor every bite. I sometimes think about toast, hot rolls and even crackers throughout the day.

My other downfall is cheese. I think I could survive on bread and cheese alone if I were in some place where bread and cheese were the only things available. I’m not sure I’d need anything else.

Maybe a little soup.

Speaking of soups, I love all kinds. And chili. A variety of soups, more of that bread, a few little garnishes here and there. Iced tea. Yes indeed.

See how much I’m thinking about it?

What usually happens when I plan such an event and have also been watching what I eat is this: I end up not being able to eat as much as I want. It happened not long ago when we decided to order pizza on my cheat day. I ended up eating a disappointing two pieces of pizza and honestly did not want anymore.

I can see myself helping to get all the fixin’s out for Oinkfest 2021, savoring the smells and fellowship, only to be able to get honorable mention in the scarfing contest.

Potatoes and bread will probably do me in, which is usually the case. I may try to take small samples of each thing and then go in for the kill at the second go ‘round.

See how I am? I’m even planning my strategy in case I have a problem eating an adequate amount of food.

Perhaps I’m in need of professional help.