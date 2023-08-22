One-vehicle crash Tuesday in Waterloo

Republic-Times- August 22, 2023

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday to a vehicle in a field near the intersection of Halifax Drive and Route 3 in Waterloo.

The vehicle left the highway and struck a utility box near Halifax Drive. Information from dispatch communication suggested the crash may have been the result of a medical issue.

City of Waterloo utility workers were called to the scene to check the utility box.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Sunday morning crash west of Waterloo

August 20, 2023

Wrong way driver nabbed for DUI, resisting arrest

August 18, 2023

Semi tractor-trailer fire on I-255

August 16, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19