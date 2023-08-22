One-vehicle crash Tuesday in Waterloo

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday to a vehicle in a field near the intersection of Halifax Drive and Route 3 in Waterloo.

The vehicle left the highway and struck a utility box near Halifax Drive. Information from dispatch communication suggested the crash may have been the result of a medical issue.

City of Waterloo utility workers were called to the scene to check the utility box.

