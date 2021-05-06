Night Ranger, Josh Turner headline Songs4Soldiers

Night Ranger

Songs4Soldiers announced that country star Josh Turner and 1980s rockers Night Ranger will headline this year’s benefit concert in Columbia.

The annual concert, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, takes place Sept. 17-18 at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park.

Songs4Soldiers, which hosted its first concert in 2013, helps combat veterans with daily struggles and needs. It has spent nearly $700,000 on almost 600 combat veterans and their families.

“Given vaccination efforts and being an outdoor show, we feel, along with our health department, very confident in delivering a safe concert experience,” Songs4Soldiers founder Dustin Row said. “Plus, based off of our feedback, people are ready.”

Josh Turner

On Friday, Sept. 17, Josh Turner will headline with supporting acts Alexandra Kay of Waterloo and country music newcomer Jordan Suter of St. Louis.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Night Ranger will headline. The band had top 40 hits in the 1980s, including “Sister Christian” and “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me.” Other acts performing Sept. 18 include Bleach STL, Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys, Dazed n Confused STL, The John Hughes Experience and Blue Moon Blues Band.

For tickets to either show, visit S4SSTL.org.

Cost for a one day ticket is $20, with children under 12 and veterans admitted for free. Cost for a weekend pass is $35.