Nic Horner | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Nic Horner. The senior quarterback ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 109 yards in Columbia’s 35-10 victory at rival Waterloo on Friday. Horner now has 3,082 career passing yards at CHS, surpassing Richie Schlemmer (1972-74) for third all-time at the school. Pictured, Horner scrambles for a 24-yard TD at the end of the third quarter Friday night to put the Eagles up 28-3.