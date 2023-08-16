New gender-neutral restroom law

Republic-Times- August 16, 2023

A measure that allows multiple-occupancy public restrooms in Illinois to be labeled gender-neutral was signed into law Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. 

Per the Chicago Tribune, the measure amends the state’s Equitable Restroom Act of 2019, which mandated all single-occupancy public restrooms to be available to all genders. 

The new law takes effect immediately. 

In a statement released by Equality Illinois, an advocacy group that championed the legislation, State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) said “there’s been a lot of confusion due to claims that this bill would force businesses to change their bathrooms. I can’t stress enough how false that is.” 

“This bill is about removing a prohibition, not about imposing requirements, beyond those which are necessary to set basic standards for those establishments that may choose to make the change,” explained Rep. Stuart, who sponsored the bill.

This change simply allows businesses across the state to create multi-occupancy all-gender restrooms. The law would require restroom stalls have floor-to-ceiling dividers that lock, with no urinals allowed.

No businesses are required to install all-gender multi-occupancy restrooms, but now have the option to do so if they desire. 

