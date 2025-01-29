Moral compass | Ott Observations

I watched President Jimmy Carter’s funeral at the National Cathedral. It made an impression on me, generating a lot of thoughts and reflections.

The first stunning impression was that President Gerald Ford was providing a eulogy through his son Steven. Carter, a Democrat, had defeated Ford, a Republican, in the 1976 presidential election. Years later, these political rivals were forced to spend many hours together when they were asked by President Ronald Reagan to jointly represent the United States at Egyptian President Anwar Sadat’s funeral.

Those travel hours together allowed them to get to know each other and helped them realize they had a lot in common. Both were common men, not political elites, with strong moral values. Both were truly selfless, only wanting to serve their country – even if that meant shortening their political careers.

Their friendship was so strong they made a commitment to provide a tribute at each other’s funeral. Carter delivered his in person when Ford died in 2007. Before he died, Ford wrote his tribute to Carter, which was delivered in 2025.

When else in your life have you seen political rivals make tributes to each other, even from the grave?

One of Carter’s signature achievements was his guidance of a peace accord in 1978 between Israel and Egypt. As we watch the ongoing horrors of war in the Middle East, consider that this peace has lasted 47 years and counting.

That peace agreement also cost Sadat his life, as he was assassinated. It is ironic that Carter and Ford were sent by Reagan to his funeral. Ford was a one-term president in part because he pardoned Richard Nixon to help our nation heal after the Watergate scandal. Carter was a one-term president in part because he pushed for unpopular but necessary policies like energy conservation and governmental spending frugality.

All three leaders paid a price for putting what was right for their country before their self interest in ongoing popularity and re-election. Compare that to the standard of behavior in Congress today.

Another strong impression was Carter’s leadership in almost eradicating guinea worm disease, a horrible parasitic disease that plagued millions of people in Africa and Asia. What was remarkable about this is that it was accomplished without medicine. The Carter Center led the way in teaching people to filter drinking water and to not immerse in water sources if infected.

As a man of faith, Carter found a way to dramatically apply the idea of “Give a man a fish, he eats for a day, teach him how to fish and he eats for a lifetime.”

The 1976 presidential election was my first as a voter. I voted for Carter, who was a populist choice as an outsider to the “swamp” of Washington, D.C. He was not a career politician. He lived in a simple home in rural Georgia and the morals of his faith clearly guided him in every action he took.

His genuine humility was one aspect of his character I found most appealing; something he shared with Ford. He was uncomfortable with the pomp, ceremony and king-like treatment that are associated with the presidency. Government leaders are supposed to be servants to the public, not self-aggrandizing power brokers.

It was easy to trust in Carter as a public servant.

My vote was idealistic – for an outsider I thought could bring some common sense and a breath of fresh air to our government. Contrast that today to the bitterness underlying people voting to blow things up and “drain the swamp.”

Right now, the rest of the world isn’t sure where America stands. Our new president has spoken clearly many times that America comes first and any alliances must clearly benefit the U.S. – especially economically.

Carter also set a new standard, making human rights the cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy. For his entire life, before and after his presidency, he lived the Carter Center motto: “Waging Peace, Fighting Disease, Building Hope.” I think Carter’s standard is what makes America great.

Many people consider the Carter presidency a mixed bag of accomplishments, failures and ineffectiveness. But no one, even his most ardent political foes, questioned his honesty, his character, his humility or his commitment to live by the strong moral compass provided by his faith.

We do not have such a leader today. In fact, our new president is the antithesis of everything Carter was and believed in.

His election is the result of many people harboring bitterness toward their government. They are deeply cynical about abstract concepts such as character, selflessness or morals.

They see the person Jimmy Carter was as unrealistic to lead in today’s world.

I disagree. I think we need a moral compass like Jimmy Carter more now than ever.