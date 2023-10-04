Monroe County final multiplier issued

Republic-Times- October 4, 2023

Monroe County has been issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier,” is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law. 

This equalization is important because some of the state’s 6,600 local taxing districts overlap into two or more counties – such as junior college districts or fire protection districts. If there were no equalization among counties, substantial inequities among taxpayers with comparable properties would result.

Under a law passed in 1975, property in Illinois should be assessed at one-third of its market value. Farm property is assessed differently, with farm homesites and dwellings subject to regular assessing and equalization procedures, but with farmland assessed at one-third of its agriculture economic value. 

Farmland is not subject to the state equalization factor.

Assessments in Monroe County are at 33.11 percent of market value, based on sales of properties in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The equalization factor currently being assigned is for 2022 taxes payable in 2023. Last year’s equalization factor for the county was also 1.0000.

The final assessment equalization factor was issued after a public hearing on the tentative factor. The tentative factor issued in July was 1.0000.

The equalization factor is determined annually for each county by comparing the price of individual properties sold over the past three years to the assessed value placed on those properties by the county supervisor of assessments/county assessor.

If this three-year average level of assessment is one-third of the market value, the equalization factor will be 1.0000. If the average level of assessment is greater than one-third of market value, the equalization factor will be less than one.

And if the average level of assessment is less than one-third of market value, the equalization factor will be greater than one.

A change in the equalization factor does not mean total property tax bills will increase or decrease. Tax bills are determined by local taxing bodies when they request money each year to provide services to local citizens. 

If the amount requested by local taxing districts is not greater than the amount received in the previous year, then total property taxes will not increase even if assessments increase.

The assessed value of an individual property determines what portion of the tax burden a specific taxpayer will assume. That individual’s portion of tax responsibility is not changed by the multiplier.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

WHS Legacy Wall adds new members

October 4, 2023

Vehicle break-ins reported in area

October 4, 2023

Man charged in fatal crash

October 4, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19