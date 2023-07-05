Monroe County Fair is July 23-30

The Monroe County Fair takes place from Sunday, July 23, through Sunday, July 30, at the fairgrounds off Route 156 in Waterloo.

On July 23, there’s free admission for all to enjoy the Junior Class Horse Show starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through the day. A Kloepper tournament takes place under the beer pavilion starting at 3 p.m. The Little Miss Pageant begins at 7 p.m., followed by the Monroe County Fair Queen Pageant at 8 p.m.

On July 24, admission is $10 cash or $12 credit after 3 p.m. Poultry and rabbit judging takes place throughout the day, with sheep judging at 5:30 p.m. and a truck and tractor pull at 6:30 p.m.

On July 25, admission is $10 cash or $12 credit after 3 p.m. There’s an Open Class Horse Show at 6 p.m. and another truck and tractor show at 7 p.m.

On July 26, admission is $15 cash or $17 credit after 3 p.m. The annual rooster crowing contest is at 9:30 a.m., with dairy cow judging at noon. Goat judging takes place at 6:30 p.m. The popular Figure 8 Race and Small Truck Demo Derby begins at 7:30 p.m. Music will be performed by South Main Band from 7:30-11:30 p.m.

On July 27, there’s free admission as part of HTC’s Customer Appreciation Night. The Bud Light Brigade plays from 5-8 p.m. The 4-H/FFA Animal Auction begins at 6 p.m., as does the Senior Class Horse Show. Carnival Armband Night runs from 6-11 p.m. A Bob Seger tribute band performs at 8:30 p.m.

On July 28, the fairgrounds will be packed for the Auto Demolition Derby that starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 cash or $22 credit after 3 p.m. Music will be performed by Tim Berg & The Kurtz Family Band from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On July 29, admission is $20 cash or $22 credit after 3 p.m. A pedal pull for kids takes place at 11 a.m. At 6 p.m., there’s the ITPA Truck and Tractor Pull. Music will be performed by Borderline from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

On July 30, there’s free admission to take in the garden tractor pull at 11 a.m., the Thunder & Lightning Cloggers from 4-5 p.m., Carnival Armband Day from 4-9 p.m., and finally FFA Fun Night at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call 618-939-7796 or visit online at monroecounty-fair.org.

See you at the fair!