The Columbia Fire Department was paged shortly before 2:40 p.m. Monday for a brush fire near Harres Lane and Bluff Road south of Columbia.

Waterloo and Valmeyer fire departments were paged to provide mutual aid and use of the departments’ brush trucks.

Initial reports were out-of-control brush fire covered nearly one quarter of an acre.

After extinguishing the blaze, fire departments began to clear the scene around 3:30 p.m. after getting “hot spots” under control