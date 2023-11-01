Millstadt woman dies following crash

Arleen Nolte

A Millstadt woman involved in a three-vehicle crash two weeks ago has succumbed to her injuries.

Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Oct. 18 to a three-vehicle injury crash on Route 158 near Roenicke Road near Millstadt.

Responding agencies included Millstadt fire and EMS, Columbia fire and EMS, Illinois State Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

The ISP said a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Jesse Griffin, 21, of Columbia, struck the rear of a gray 2019 Honda CRV driven by Arleen Nolte, 82, of Millstadt, which was slowed in traffic as both vehicles were traveling westbound.

That collision resulted in Nolte’s vehicle being pushed into the oncoming lane of traffic and striking the driver’s side of a white 2019 BMW 4 Series driven by Julie Rodemich, 53, of Columbia, which was traveling east on Route 158.

The BMW then went off the road into an embankment.

ISP had initially said all three vehicles were traveling west on Route 158 but later revised its report.

Griffin, who reported no injuries on scene, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Nolte and Rodemich were both transported by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment of injuries classified as life-threatening by ISP shortly after the crash.

Nolte passed away at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County on Oct. 21.

According to her obituary as provided by Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Nolte had worked for Southwestern Bell Yellow Pages and later served as a volunteer with Explore St. Louis at Lambert Airport.

Among her surviving relatives is son Steve Nolte of Waterloo.

Her funeral took place Monday at Christ Church in Fairview Heights.