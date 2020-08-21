Mike Breyman | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is first baseman Mike Breyman of the Belleville Rockies in the Mon-Clair League. Breyman, who starred at the University of Kentucky before playing from 2004-08 with the Gateway Grizzlies and then serving as a coach, earned Most Valuable Players honors for his efforts during the Mon-Clair League playoffs over the weekend. He went 8-for-11 in three games for the Rockies, including two singles and a towering game-winning solo home run leading off the top of the ninth inning in Sunday’s championship game against Millstadt.

