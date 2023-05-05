Midwest Patriots 14 U girls softball | Team of the Week
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Midwest Patriots 14U girls softball team from Valmeyer. The Midwest Patriots won the Spring Rumble Tournament April 30 in Fenton, Mo., going 5-0 and outscoring opponents 48-5. Pitcher Lola Seawel went 4-0 with one combined and two complete game no-hitters, including a 5-1 championship game win. Pictured, from left, are Aubrey Voelker, Ally Coats, Paige Lindhorst, Jensyn Collmeyer, Julia Whelan, Makayla Gummersheimer, Jenna Whelan, Kelsey Wempe, Annika Herriman, Addelyn Rahn and Lola Seawel; back row: Coach Matt Collmeyer, Manager Grant Coats and Coach Dewayne Whelan.