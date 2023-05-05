Midwest Patriots 14 U girls softball | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- May 5, 2023

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Midwest Patriots 14U girls softball team from Valmeyer. The Midwest Patriots won the Spring Rumble Tournament April 30 in Fenton, Mo., going 5-0 and outscoring opponents 48-5. Pitcher Lola Seawel went 4-0 with one combined and two complete game no-hitters, including a 5-1 championship game win. Pictured, from left, are Aubrey Voelker, Ally Coats, Paige Lindhorst, Jensyn Collmeyer, Julia Whelan, Makayla Gummersheimer, Jenna Whelan, Kelsey Wempe, Annika Herriman, Addelyn Rahn and Lola Seawel; back row: Coach Matt Collmeyer, Manager Grant Coats and Coach Dewayne Whelan. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

WHS baseball | Team of the Week

April 28, 2023

VHS softball | Team of the Week

April 21, 2023

CHS girls soccer | Team of the Week

April 13, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19