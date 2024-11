The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School soccer standout Micah James. The senior has 16 goals and a team-high 18 assists on the season for the Eagles (24-3-1), who are playing in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament this weekend near Chicago. James scored twice and had an assist in Saturday’s supersectional victory at home. He also scored in last week’s sectional final overtime win over Father McGivney.ย