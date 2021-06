Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS personnel assisted other emergency personnel in responding shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday to a report of three adult males lost on a trail at Stemler Woods Nature Preserve, located in the area of 2221 Stemler Road between Columbia and Millstadt in rural St. Clair County.

The men were reported to be without water.

The Columbia Fire Department deployed its drone and an ATV to assist in the search.

The hikers were located safely at about 3:30 p.m.