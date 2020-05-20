Martin out of state’s attorney race

Ryan Martin

Former Monroe County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Martin has withdrawn as a Republican candidate for the state’s attorney position up for election in November.

“Due to personal family matters I am withdrawing my candidacy for Monroe County State’s Attorney,” Martin said in an official statement to the Republic-Times. “I want to thank everyone for their support, but my first priority in life is my family.”

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean confirmed that Martin has withdrawn his candidacy.

“Yes, Ryan officially withdrew from the ballot,” he said. “The Republican Party has been notified that a vacancy exists and the committeemen can nominate a new candidate to fill the vacancy. The deadline for the Republican Party to fill the vacancy is Aug. 26.”

As of now, the only candidate running for state’s attorney is Democrat Celeste Korando.

Current Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann, a Republican, is seeking to be Monroe County resident judge of the 20th Circuit Court upon the retirement of Judge Dennis Doyle, a Democrat.

In March, Martin and his ex-wife, the parents of two children, agreed to a settlement in Monroe County court as part of an order of protection Martin’s ex filed against him due to alleged incidents that occurred earlier this year.

The Waterloo Police Department was investigating one of the alleged incidents before the case was transferred to the Illinois State Police. A special prosecutor in Springfield would be used if charges are brought to eliminate any biases.

Martin resigned as assistant state’s attorney at the end of February. Due to legal reasons, Martin remained on the March 17 primary ballot.

He ran unopposed and received 2,325 votes – the fewest of all unopposed county Republicans by 106.

Monroe County Republican Central Committee Chairman Ed McLean said Martin made the right decision and said the party is pursuing a replacement candidate.

“I believe Ryan has made the right choice, given the circumstances that he’s dealing with, and that he does need to focus his attention on both his personal and professional life,” he said. “We are actively engaged in finding an individual to put on the ballot in his place. We’ve got to do it quicker than later because we have to give the individual, whoever it is, a chance to run.”