The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer Lakers slugger Mark Nappier. The former Valmeyer High School baseball standout smacked three home runs at home this weekend for the Lakers, who split two doubleheaders. Pictured, Nappier rounds third base following his first of two homers hit Sunday. So far, he is 5-for-16 at the plate with five runs scored in early Mon-Clair League action.