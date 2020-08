The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Marcus Heusohn. The Waterloo High School senior-to-be led the way offensively for the Gateway Bruins traveling baseball squad en route to the 17U/18U Mid-America World Series championship recently in Columbia, Mo. The 6-foot-1 lefthanded swinging and throwing outfielder/first baseman hit .563 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs to go along with 11 RBIs and seven runs scored in the tourney while playing solid defense.