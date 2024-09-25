Marcella’s many memories

Marcella Klein, 104, of Paderborn, enjoys quilting with friends at St. Michael’s Church, calling it “good therapy.”

For one local woman, a simple, comfortable life on the farm has also been remarkably long.

While at least two area residents have celebrated their centennials this past year, Marcella Klein of Paderborn boasts 104 years on this Earth, and at least 102 of those have been spent in the same cozy pocket of countryside in St. Clair County.

When Marcella was born, Woodrow Wilson was president of the United States.

She recently spoke with the Republic-Times, joined by her great nephew Victor Klein as well as members of her quilting group at St. Michael’s Church.

Marcella grew up on a local farm. The eldest daughter followed by six boys, a great deal of responsibility was placed on her even at a young age.

“I had to raise them boys!” Marcella said.

She recalled how things were fairly simple growing up. The family didn’t have any electricity – she would eventually enjoy television around 1957 – though they did have a Ford Model T.

Marcella kept busy with farm work along with keeping her brothers in line. She spoke about milking cows, feeding and tending to the horses as well as doing plenty of cooking.

The Klein youngsters spent their free time with the timber outside the house, crafting their own small house as well as toys to occupy themselves. They also enjoyed a game that, with Marcella’s description, sounds like a version of Mill or Nine Men’s Morris.

The family’s chief regular outing was for church, and Marcella recalled how, though they would drive there when they could, poor weather meant that they sometimes walked nearly two miles to get to church.

Marcella attended school through the eighth grade, though she added that her further education continued thanks to a nun in the area.

She also mentioned receiving a scholarship to continue her learning, though she ultimately wound up staying home to help take care of the family.

Marcella knew her husband for some time prior to their marriage, having lived just a field across from each other for years.

She said she would often go out while he was working in the fields to bring him water – he didn’t drink coffee – and he would take her home in his own Model T.

Their first date, she recounted, was at the Millstadt Homecoming.

With the Kleins getting the luxury electricity in 1940, Marcella was happy to move into a house with just a bit more in the way of modern amenities.

“Oh my. I thought I was in Heaven when you could pump water in the house and didn’t have to carry it in!” Marcella said.

She spoke fondly of her married life, working alongside her husband on their farm. They kept busy, with just one of their chores seeing them prepare 200 dozen eggs to bring into the city each week.

Having come from a large family, Marcella raised seven children herself and now boasts a staggering number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

With her many years, Marcella has seen her share of difficulties, particularly with the untimely passing of her husband through a farming accident – she was left to continue bringing up three teens after his death – as well as the likewise tragic loss of her eldest daughter when she was 4.