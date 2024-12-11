Many years at Coon Lake

Pictured is Sylvester Goessling during his 100th birthday celebration on Dec. 7.

A local club which began in the wake of World War II is celebrating the 100th birthday of one of its original members while looking back fondly on decades of outdoor getaways.

Coon Lake Fishing Club was started in the early 1950s among a group of Waterloo residents.

Current club member Steve Lenhardt spoke about the history of the club, explaining how it came about primarily as a number of young men returning from service in World War II sought a way to get away from it all and really enjoy civilian life.

Among these individuals – many of whom were business owners – was John Petri. He owned some land in the area that allowed the group a space to enjoy themselves.

“He and some buddies returning from war I think were really just looking to have a place to get away, kinda reflect, think about what they had been through going to war,” Lenhardt said. “They probably wanted a place that was as far away from having served in a war as they possibly could.”

On Petri’s property, the group spent plenty of time – gathering at least once every month – cooking, fishing and swapping stories.

Though many of the club’s founders are no longer around, it has stayed strong as new members have been welcomed, whether they’re descendants of original members or simply friends.

Lenhardt said though the faces among the club have changed, core principles have remained largely the same.

With only a few changes to club bylaws, Lenhardt said the values of respectfulness, care for the grounds and passion for the club have persisted.

“As people have come and gone over the years, the membership’s probably a little bit different,” Lenhardt said. “It’s not all just local Waterloo business people anymore. It’s a different group of people, but it’s stayed strong over the years.”

One of the club’s earliest members is celebrating a tremendous milestone this week as Sylvester Goessling turns 100 on Thursday.

Goessling, joined by some of his daughters, spoke with the Republic-Times to recount some of his life, service and experience with the club.

Born and raised in Waterloo, Goessling recalled living right in the middle of town when Waterloo was far smaller than it is now.

He attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, graduating from Waterloo High School and being swept into the military just a few weeks later alongside his twin brother Paul.

His service lasted three and a half years, one of those stretching after the end of the war.

Goessling was stationed at various bases in-country, traveling to Europe in March 1945 and returning shortly after. During his one-year re-enlistment after the war, he served with the 2nd Armored Division and spent three years in inactive reserve.

Serving in the Army and ultimately achieving the rank of sergeant, Goessling didn’t have much to share regarding his time in the military – though he did recount one anecdote from the end of the war.

“I was on guard duty in Austria, and a Jeep came by with a master sergeant driving and a German general sitting next to him,” Goessling said. “This German general was on his way to arrange the surrender of the Austrian troops. That was a strange experience.”

Goessling spoke positively as he recalled his time with his fellow Coon Lake Fishing Club members, as did his daughters as they recalled stories he told when they were younger.

“We had our monthly meeting, and usually it turned into a pretty good party,” Goessling said.

His oldest daughter Joan Eilers further noted how, at a recent gathering of club members to celebrate Goessling’s birthday, someone joked about things shutting down in Waterloo during those meetings.

“When they came here to take the photo, somebody told the story of ‘You better not want to conduct business in Waterloo on the day of the meeting because all these guys were out there at the clubhouse,’” Eilers said.

With the family reflecting on the century that Goessling now has under his belt, they also spoke about some other aspects of his life.

He was an avid Kloepper player at Annbriar Golf Course and continues to play today – though his play these days is spottier than it was in the past.

He and his wife Adele – who just passed away earlier this month – had nine kids in a matter of 14 years, with five girls gracing them in just five and a half years.

Goessling’s daughters recalled how he used to pack the kids up and go out into the country, bringing them on picnics and whatnot to allow Adele some time to breathe.

His daughters also spoke to how humble he has always been, how handy he was in his free time outside of working many hours at the post office and how he and Adele instilled in them a tremendous work ethic.

Eilers also spoke in particular about his positive nature and how he never speaks ill of anyone.

“Dad and I were talking last night, and I said, ‘One of the things I really respect about you Dad is I’ve never heard you say an unkind word about anyone,’” Eilers said. “He said, ‘We choose what to believe about people. We can believe what’s bad, or we can choose to believe what’s good.’ Dad, seriously, I think he’s got so many friends in town because that’s how he’s lived his life.”

Offering some words of wisdom he’s gleaned from his century on Earth, Goessling simply said, “Just live life as it comes.”

With Goessling celebrating his 100th, he leaves a legacy among his friends and family as well as with the club he has long been a part of.

Wishing Goessling a happy birthday, Lenhardt also spoke about the future of Coon Lake Fishing Club and how he and other members hope to honor the legacy of Goessling and his peers.

“For me, it’s absolutely about reverence for what we all can consider, I think, the Greatest Generation and keeping alive some of the driving factors why they got together,” Lenhardt said. “It’s our way to be respectful and honor their commitments and their sacrifices that they made. As long as we keep that in mind as the current membership, I think it’ll help keep the club very strong.”