The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School golfer Maliyah Phillips. The senior, who qualified for the sectional round last year, shot a career low 39 to lead all girls golfers at Roland Barkau Golf Course in Okawville on Thursday. Phillips tied for the top overall score with a 46 at Granite City on Aug. 24, placed second overall with a 46 at Chester Country Club on Aug. 18 and tied for second overall at Bethalto with a 49 on Aug. 17.