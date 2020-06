Malia Kossina

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Malia Kossina of Columbia.

The first time out golfing since coronavirus restrictions was especially memorable for Kossina, who starred this past fall for the Columbia High School girls golf team.

On May 22, Kossina recorded her first hole in one on Hole 4 at Columbia Golf Club. She shot from the white tees to sink the shot from 106 yards out.