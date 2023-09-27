Lawsuit over dog bite injuries

A Waterloo woman is being sued by her neighbor following a dog bite incident last year.

According to the filing in Monroe County Circuit Court, Rebecca Wolf has sued her neighbor Katherine Jenkins, both of whom live in the 100 block of Fairway Drive in Waterloo.

The lawsuit claims that on Feb. 20, 2022, the defendant’s dog allegedly bit Wolf multiple times, causing injury to Wolf’s neck, back, left arm, right hip, buttocks and left knee in addition to causing psychological harm.

The suit carries three counts: violation of the Illinois Animal Control Act, violation of the City of Waterloo Code of Ordinances and negligence.

Court documents allege Jenkins failed to cage, leash or otherwise restrain her dog, which was known to have aggressive tendencies, even after Jenkins had been issued multiple citations for her dog “running at large.”

Wolf is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 on each count.