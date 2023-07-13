Kenny Otero | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- July 13, 2023

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Kenny Otero of the Valmeyer Lakers baseball squad. Otero led the Lakers to the Valmeyer Midsummer Classic championship July 1-4 at Borsch Park. He was named tournament MVP with five singles, three doubles, a triple and four RBIs, going 4-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs in the championship game. He was also the winning pitcher in one game and saved the other two as the Lakers went 3-0 to win the Valmeyer Midsummer Classic for the first time since 2003.

