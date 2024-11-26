Kennedy leaving city position

Shawn Kennedy

The City of Waterloo announced last week that longtime budget officer/collector Shawn Kennedy will soon be vacating her position.

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter said Kennedy provided her 60-day resignation notice on Nov. 15. Her final day with the city will be Jan. 13.

“We celebrate the career and contributions of Shawn Kennedy, who has announced her retirement after 24 years of dedicated service to our city,” Darter said in a statement. “As the City of Waterloo budget officer, she has been a trusted and loyal employee and an integral part of ensuring financial stability and transparency in City Hall. Shawn has not only managed our city’s finances with integrity and diligence, but has also managed the business office staff, worked directly to improve technology throughout the city and has helped navigate challenges and seize opportunities to invest in our community’s future. Shawn has been a valued asset to the City of Waterloo for many years and we are deeply grateful for her service and wish her all the best in this next chapter. On behalf of the Waterloo City Council, City Hall staff, and the residents of Waterloo, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Shawn for her exceptional service.”

The city is currently advertising to find a replacement for Kennedy, who has served in her position since January 2000.

Those interested in applying for this city position may email scraig@waterloo.il.us or call Waterloo City Hall at 618-939-8600.