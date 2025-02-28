Jaxson Mathenia | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School sophomore wrestler Jaxson Mathenia. Competing in the 215-pound division despite weighing just under 200 pounds, Mathenia won three of four matches at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Champaign over the weekend to take home second place. He advanced to state after winning his second sectional championship in as many seasons. Overall, Mathenia was 43-3 on the season for the Bulldogs.