The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is recent Valmeyer High School graduate Jacob Rowold. The baseball standout hit .455 with a .630 on base percentage this season for the Pirates. He had eight triples, 10 stolen bases, 22 RBIs and 24 runs for Valmeyer, which ended its season Monday in a regional final. Rowold, who throws right-handed and bats left, also went 4-4 on the mound with a 2.80 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.