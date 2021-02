The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School basketball player Jackson Holmes. The 6-foot-5 senior forward has led the Eagles to a 2-0 start to the season. Holmes scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the team’s season opening win over Freeburg on Thursday and turned in a 29-point, 12-rebound, six-steal effort in Saturday’s win over Salem. He is 20-for-22 from the free-throw line so far on the season.