Injury crash south of Waterloo

Pictured is the crash scene early Thursday evening south of Waterloo.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Sportsman Road south of Waterloo.

Two people were injured in the collision, at least one of which was a child. One went to Mercy Hospital South and another went to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

An older model pickup truck sustained front-end damage and a minivan sustained rear-end damage. There was also entrapment as a result of the crash.

Route 3 traffic was shut down in the area as personnel worked at the crash scene, with southbound traffic diverted to Kaskaskia Road and northbound traffic diverted at KK Road. Route 3 was reopened to traffic shortly after 7 p.m.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS, Waterloo Fire Department and Waterloo Police Department.