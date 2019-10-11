IDOT announces major I-255 overhaul in 2020

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that one of its first projects under the Rebuild Illinois capital plan will be a complete overhaul in 2020 of a crumbling section of Interstate 255 in St. Clair County.

Because the road has deteriorated so badly, IDOT said this rebuilding effort will require a full closure of seven miles, in two separate sections, over 10 months, allowing the project to be finished more quickly, safely and with fewer taxpayer dollars.

“As metro-east drivers know too well, I-255 was neglected for far too long – and repairing it is a massive undertaking that IDOT will complete as quickly and safely as possible for those who rely on this roadway,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “As one of the first projects of the historic bipartisan Rebuild Illinois effort, this is also one of the worst roads in the system today. We’ll be holding public meetings to keep residents informed of the plan and our progress. We look forward to a day when people feel good about driving on I-255 again.”

By closing I-255, the project will be completed in 10 months instead of four years that would be necessary if construction was staged. Additionally, the project will cost $64 million, or about $14 million less in taxpayer dollars than completing the work in multiple phases. Closing the interstate also reduces the safety risk to workers and motorists by eliminating live traffic moving through an active construction site, IDOT said.

The project consists of rehabilitating and resurfacing approximately seven miles of I-255 from Collinsville Road to Route 15 in two sections separated by Interstate 64, with significant bridge repairs, safety improvements and drainage upgrades. Work will start on the northern section in the first months of the year with a full closure of I-255 in both directions between I-64 and Collinsville Road for approximately five months.

Once the section north of Interstate 64 is finished, construction will shift to the section between I-64 and Route 15, again requiring a full closure of the work zone in both directions for approximately five months. The entire project wraps up in late fall.

To inform the public about the project and potential alternative routes during construction, IDOT will be hosting three public meetings. The closest meeting to this area will take place 4-7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Wirth/Parks Middle School in Cahokia.