The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School golfer Ian Bollinger. Bollinger, who won an individual regional championship, was selected last week as the Metro East Golf Coaches Association Player of the Year for Class 1A. At the Class 1A Hamilton County Sectional earier this month, Bollinger shot an 80 to tie for 18th overall, missing the state qualifying cut by one stroke. Bollinger did not shoot above 39 in nine-hole play all season.