I-255 repairs in St. Clair County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that lane restrictions will be encountered this week, weather permitting, on northbound I-255 from mile marker 16 north of Mousette Lane to mile marker 17.6 north of Route 15 in St. Clair County.

It began Monday morning and runs through 3:30 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 27, with the two left northbound lanes of I-255 closed. The right lane and exit and entrance ramps to Route 15 remain open during construction.

These restrictions are needed to complete emergency bridge deck repairs on the bridges carrying northbound I-255 over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Route 163, and Route 15, IDOT said.

Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.