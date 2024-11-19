I-255 repairs in St. Clair County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that repairs on northbound I-255 over Prairie Du Pont Canal just south of Route 157 near Cahokia Heights in St. Clair County will require double lane closures starting 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, weather permitting.

One lane will always remain open. All lanes will reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

IDOT said motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.