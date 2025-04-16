I-255 lane closures this week

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures will be encountered on southbound I-255 in Monroe County this Thursday, April 17, weather permitting.

The right two lanes will be closed between the Route 3 interchange in Columbia and the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to allow IDOT forces to perform emergency bridge pavement repairs.

All entrance and exit ramps will remain open, IDOT said, with all lanes expected to reopen Friday, April 18.

IDOT said motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” IDOT said.