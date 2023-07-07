I-255 lane closure in Cahokia Heights

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions will be encountered on I-255 northbound over Prairie DuPont Creek south of Route 157 in St. Clair County beginning Friday, July 7.

The outside right lane on I-255 northbound will be closed to traffic with the two left lanes remaining open.

All lanes are expected to be open by 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.

These restrictions are needed to perform emergency deck patching on the structure carrying I-255 over Prairie DuPont Creek, IDOT said.

IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.