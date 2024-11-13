Honoring Veterans Through Food | Taste Buds Around Town

A new column by Vivanda Felice and Pipa Benoit, MoCo foodies dedicated to supporting and highlighting local food spirit and culture.

Pictured, local veteran Colonel Robert P. Manning enjoys a delicious dinner at Applebee’s in Waterloo alongside his fellow service members.

November 11 marks the end of World War I, and it’s the date we observe Veterans Day, no matter on what day of the week it falls. It’s a day of celebration to truly honor our country’s veterans — their patriotism, sacrifices, and willingness to serve the common good above their own needs. As a spouse of a veteran (who is still an active duty airman), I know about this all too well. My spouse has spent more of his birthdays deployed than home with me and our family. I’ve attended more weddings and funerals on his side of the family without him than with him. We learned of our first pregnancy minutes before he left for another deployment, and we mourned the miscarriage of it two months later on a video call.

My spouse and I shared pre-deployment rituals. First, we photographed our hands clasped together because we didn’t know if it would be the last time we’d be holding hands. Second, I’d cook his favorite meal — biscuits and gravy with eggs over easy, followed by brownies studded with chocolate chips and doused in copious amounts of Hershey’s chocolate syrup (in the can) for dessert. Sadly, Hershey’s stopped making its iconic chocolate syrup in the can. My spouse says the plastic pour-out version tastes nothing like the one from the can, where you have to punch triangular holes on the top to extract the elixir. I found one can on eBay once, but fortunately lost the bidding war; I had been about to pay $38 for an EMPTY can of nostalgia. Third, I’d make several batches of gougères, French cheese puffs, for his flight crew – something substantial for them to eat on the long journey away from home.

When we would video call during his deployment, I’d ask about the food there — hoping that he’d have meals better than those MREs (Meals Ready To Eat — packets of food designed to withstand extreme conditions). In some theaters, there would be surf & turf on Fridays. The midnight meal shift would have breakfast and supper items like eggs and bacon, meatloaf, and some sort of chicken stew. Standouts were the Afghan food — mutton stews, kabobs, Kabuli Pulao (a rice pilaf with carrots, raisins, and marinated lamb meat). During a deployment to Qatar and uninspired by his usual go to egg order at the omelet station, he came up with this: Eggs over easy with ham and cheese. It went viral. Try this the next time you find yourself at a buffet, or prepare it for the family for brunch. You’re welcome.

He’s also been gone for more Veterans Days than he’s been home. For the past four years, however, he hasn’t deployed much. This means that we’ve been able to attend some Veterans Day celebrations together as a family. The Laying of the Wreath ceremony at the Veteran Memorial in Lakeview Park is a beautiful way to honor veterans. Local area churches, including our own St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, recognizes veterans during worship services.

Many local businesses and restaurants thanked veterans in special ways. Crafted in the Loo and Hiko Japanese Restaurant offered discounts. A free meal was available at Happy Hour Sports Bar. Mr. BBQ featured free wings and McDonald’s donated a breakfast combo meal. Oh Sugar! sweetly supplied a scoop of ice cream. Great Clips provided free haircuts. Freeda’s Bar requested nominations of special veterans, with one lucky winner receiving a prize. Please tell Duke Hinrichs he won. Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School promoted the “Forces for Food” food pantry that serves Monroe County veterans in need by requesting donations of non-perishable food items in advance of their Veteran’s Day program. What generous and thoughtful gifts from the community, extended to those who have protected and served our country and freedom.

Yearly, Denny’s offers free meals to veterans and active duty military members. At “America’s Diner,” my vet enjoyed the Original Grand Slam breakfast on the house — two pancakes served with eggs, bacon, and sausage, while I had the veggie omelet and our daughter had the Choconana Pancake Slam and mac and cheese (she’s a growing girl).

Another nationwide dining chain nestled in our quaint community that annually honors vets is Applebee’s. Veterans choose from a menu of seven delectable delights, including Fiesta Lime Chicken, Three-Cheese Penne, and other favorites. Hubby chose the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, while I had a Tex-Mex Shrimp Bowl (without the shrimp) from the regular menu. Both were very tasty, though I doubt our Applebee’s meal will help me rid my brain of the Fancy Like earworm. (For those over 40 years old, search ‘Fancy Like by Walker Hayes,’ and soon you’ll be singing, “Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night….”)

The best part about going to Denny’s and Applebee’s was seeing my spouse thanked for his service, and enjoying a meal in the company of fellow veterans and their families. We saw many Vietnam vets, a few who served in Korea, and a couple that may have served in WWII — one of whom was a woman. Most vets were wearing hats with “Army” identifiers, though there were several wearing “Air Force” and “Marines” shirts and caps.

After Applebee’s, we drove through Waterloo, under the canopy of red and blue lights illuminating the corridors of downtown. I asked him what it meant to enjoy breakfast and dinner in this veteran loving community. With pride and humility, he said, “It shows care and support for veterans. It felt like a nice ‘thank you’ from the community to veterans. And it was good for us veterans to see each other and share a meal together in the community.” The camaraderie and recognition among veterans in both restaurants created a spirit of celebration and solidarity.

I was also reminded that some military spouses and families will not share a meal with their veteran on this sacred day. At Denny’s we observed the Fallen Comrade Table, also known as the Fallen Soldier Table, or Missing Man Table. A circular table, with an unoccupied chair and an empty place setting, reminds us of the fallen, imprisoned and missing service members. Each item on the table carries a solemn significance – an inverted glass for the soldier who cannot share a toast – a lemon slice representing the bitter fate of those captured or missing – a pinch of salt symbolizing the tears of their families – and an empty chair as the seat will remain unclaimed. Similarly, at Stubborn German Brewery, a beer is poured for Sgt. John Self of Pontotoc, Mississippi, who was killed in action on May 14, 2007 in Baghdad, Iraq. The drink is left on the bar, front and center, out of respect and remembrance. The celebrations of the holiday are tinged with the bittersweetness of having lost too many comrades in arms (see Note).

A humbling feeling overcame me on a recent visit to the Eagle Cliff-Miles Cemetery, walking amongst the graves of veterans who served in wars I have only read about. Among a backdrop of trees bathed in bursts of golden leaves, with an earthy smell of autumnal decay beneath my boots, I was reminded of life’s impermanence. This Veteran’s Day, I was blessed to enjoy these meals with the veteran I love. Together we honored the sacrifices and selfless service of his comrades who protect freedoms home and abroad. However, in today’s uncertain political climate, with his stateside status unstable, I know to be grateful for each meal we share together, and to not take a single one for granted.

We thank you for your service, today and every day. We are honored to share a meal with you.

Note: According to the Defense Casualty Analysis System, during Operation Enduring Freedom (2001-2014), almost 7,100 military members died and more than 53,000 were wounded. In the Vietnam war, more than 58,000 died. And in World War II, the number of military members who died for us is estimated at 15 million. All together, they total more than the entire population of Illinois today.