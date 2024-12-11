Heroism displayed in fiery plane crash

Pictured is the scene following a small plane crash in a field off DD Road in Columbia early Sunday afternoon. The pilot was rescued and airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries. See more photos from the crash at republictimes.smugmug.com.

If not for the efforts of two Good Samaritans, a fiery small plane crash early Sunday afternoon in Columbia would have certainly resulted in the death of a local man.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 12:10 p.m. Sunday to a field in the 500 block of DD Road just south of Traube Tents & Structures in Columbia.

The plane was fully engulfed in flames upon the arrival of police and firefighter personnel. The location of the crash is not far from Sackman Field Airport, 11563 Bluff Road.

The pilot was able to exit the aircraft but sustained severe burns, according to officials on scene. Firefighters extinguished the fire and set up a landing zone in the field for an ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter to arrive on scene.

The pilot was airlifted by ARCH to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, where he remains in critical condition with severe burns and other injuries.

As in the case of all aircraft crashes, the Federal Aviation Administration was requested to the scene to investigate the crash.

An initial report from the FAA stated the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances” while conducting a test flight and there was a post-crash fire.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, Columbia EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The MCSD stated in a Sunday afternoon press release that arriving officers found that two Good Samaritans on scene had successfully pulled the pilot from the wreckage of the crashed aircraft. The plane was a 2007 Zenith Zodiac 601 HDS.

The pilot, a 71-year-old Waterloo man and the sole occupant of the aircraft, sustained critical injuries, police said.

The registration number on the fixed wing single-engine plane comes back to owner Michael P. Brenner of Waterloo, though officials would not confirm if he was indeed the pilot as of press time Tuesday night.

Preliminary investigation, according to the MCSD, indicates the pilot had been performing maintenance on the plane’s engine prior to takeoff from Sackman Field. Shortly after taking off, smoke reportedly began filling the cockpit, originating from the engine area.

The pilot attempted a return to the airport but crashed his plane into a field.

That’s where St. Louisans Clayton Poindexter, 35, and Mark Amoroso, 33, enter the story.

Poindexter and his brother-in-law were driving over from St. Louis County to play golf at JB Golf Tee on Ramsey Road when they realized they forgot their clubs. At that point, they turned into the new St. Louis Steamers soccer park at the corner of Bluff and DD roads.

There, they observed a plane flying low – Poindexter estimated it was just 20-25 feet off the ground.

“It looked wobbly,” Poindexter told the Republic-Times.

Amoroso verified that account and said the plane then inverted and crashed.

Both men thought the small plane may have been a radio controlled aircraft initially but realized it was an actual plane once they saw it burst into flames without an operator standing nearby.

Both started running toward the crashed plane, Poindexter doing so in a self-described “dead sprint.”

Poindexter told his brother-in-law to call 911 when he heard the pilot yelling and saw his arm hanging out of the cockpit.

“I wasn’t thinking, I just did it,” Poindexter told the Republic-Times of his rescue efforts at that point. “I knew there was no way we could leave this guy out there. It was pure adrenaline.”

Poindexter tried to pull the pilot by his arm out of the cockpit but was unsuccessful. He then dug up some soil around the cockpit and asked Amoroso for assistance in lifting part of the plane.

“I lifted the back part of the plane and it gave him enough room to pull the pilot out and drag him safely away,” Amoroso said.

The pilot’s legs were still on fire at that point, Poindexter told the Republic-Times, so he took off his hoodie and covered the fire. Amoroso removed his hoodie as well and did the same, eventually tamping down the flames.

“He thanked us,” Amoroso said of the injured pilot.

At about that time, CPD Sgt. Zack Hopkins arrived on scene to further assist in the rescue.

“His calm demeanor really helped us,” Poindexter said of Sgt. Hopkins. “He was just cool, calm, collected. He coached us through.”

On Monday, the MCSD and CPD praised the heroic actions of Poindexter, Amoroso and Sgt. Hopkins as well as CPD telecommunicator Sarah Courtney, who fielded Amoroso’s 911 call and dispatched all first responders in an efficient manner.

“This unfortunate incident brought out the best in our community, showcasing the bravery and selflessness of everyday citizens and first responders,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing and Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said in a joint statement. “Without hesitation, (Clayton and Mark) ran toward the scene. Clayton risked his own safety to pull the pilot out of the burning aircraft. He then dragged the pilot to safety, extinguishing the flames on the pilot’s clothing. Demonstrating professionalism and compassion, Sgt. Hopkins provided comfort and reassurance to the injured pilot while offering support to the two Good Samaritans until additional help arrived. (Courtney’s) calm demeanor and professionalism were instrumental in facilitating the lifesaving efforts of everyone involved.”

Reflecting on the totality of Sunday’s incident, Poindexter said it “almost seemed like a dream.”

“I mean, you go to hit golf balls and end up hopefully saving a life,” he said.

For photos from the crash scene, click here.