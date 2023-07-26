Having no clue | Mark’s Remarks

If you’ve read many of my columns, you can almost figure out what type of week I’ve had or what season of life I’m in.

When I read over previous weeks, I say things to myself like “what a grouch” or “nobody wants to read this stuff.”

And I don’t always say “stuff.”

There are times I re-read something and I worry that I offended someone or someone may have taken something personally, especially if my column topic points fingers at them; sometimes intentionally but more often than not, unintentionally.

However, I am thankful for the lessons I learn when I look at a topic to write about, and I’m also a bit amazed that my opinionated and incredibly judgmental demeanor can be swayed by a sentence or a thought expressed by someone else.

I was all fired up a few days ago because it seemed like I kept reading articles about or running into people who just have no clue about the world of education.

In those types of cases, I ready myself to jump up on this soapbox and preach a little.

The first article was about kids who had put funny or inappropriate quotes under their senior pictures in the yearbook. The article, in the headline, said “quotes that didn’t show up on the principal’s radar.”

So here’s what I found to be incredibly asinine: do people outside of education really believe the principal is in charge of the yearbook?

Sure, as the leader of the school, he or she has an obligation to watch over such things. However, as one would think everyone knows, there is usually a yearbook adviser who watches over such things. This person is appointed or hired, and trusted, to take care of things such as inappropriate senior quotes.

I found it almost maddening that any writer or person for that matter, would think a school administrator has time to proofread quotes for a yearbook.

Just so you know, they don’t. I mean, think for a moment how many discipline issues and just basic day-in, day-out things administrators have to take care of. Sheesh!

It’s sort of the same way with teachers. Over the years, I’ve had well-meaning parents who send in items of interest for “show and tell.” Always appreciated, but sometimes we just don’t have the time, especially since we have had more and more pressure to get top scores on these stupid state tests.

But that’s another story.

More than once, I have received a note or email to see if we had time to present the “show and tell” item and that the parent wanted said items returned ASAP.

Sometimes I wonder if parents think we have no schedule or that it’s just a free for all.

I was talking to a person about working out, and they made the comment that teachers should be more worried about their workout during the school year because “You’re sitting more during the school year.”

Good Lord, Almighty. Giant forehead smack.

Now, I will tell you I have started sitting at my desk more than I used to, especially since I moved to a grade level with older kids. I also realized that there was a faction of teachers who made me think I had to be on my feet all day in order to be thought of as a great teacher.

So I sit more and I still have confidence that I’m halfway decent.

But when I taught younger folks, I rarely sat – I did a lot of squatting and bending.

And it always seems that, once you decide to sit down, another adult pops in. Oh well.

But the more I planned to write about this topic, the more I realized that people really don’t know. I think it’s the Holy Spirit trying to quiet my ire. I hear a calming voice in my head. It sometimes takes a while, but I calm down.

I don’t know why I spend so dang much time getting aggravated at people who have no possible way of knowing what they are talking about.

I mean, I wish people like that would just keep their mouths shut, but why should I get so bent out of shape about it? Hasn’t it always been my experience that people with big mouths are usually the most ignorant?

We are surrounded by such folks!

My good friend, who just retired, loaned me a little plaque. I’m supposed to pass it on when I retire.

The plaque reads “Just Nod and Smile.”