Gunshot wound incident in Waterloo

The Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 4 p.m. Friday to the report of a older male subject found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by a relative inside a home on Dannehold Farms Drive.

The man was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital. His condition was not known.

Waterloo police said they did not suspect foul play in the incident, but as proper protocol requested an Illinois State Police crime scene unit to rule out the possibility of any suspicious circumstances.