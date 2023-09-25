Gas main struck in Valmeyer

The Valmeyer Fire Department responded shortly after 10:20 a.m. Monday to the report of a gas main struck by an excavator near Valmeyer Village Hall, 260 Knobloch Boulevard.

The property is located across from the school complex, which was evacuated along with surrounding homes as a precaution.

No injuries were being reported in the incident.

An independent contractor conducting work accidentally struck the gas line.

The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the village to provide assistance.

The scene was reported to be secured by about 1 p.m., after which it was deemed safe for affected residents to return to their homes.