The Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 5:15 p.m. Saturday to a gas leak reported at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 522 S. Church Street.

A WPD officer detected a strong odor of gas outside of the church upon his arrival.

All of those inside the church were evacuated safely as a precaution.

A City of Waterloo utility crew also responded to the scene.