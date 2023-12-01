Friday morning fire at Reifschneider’s

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 8:45 a.m. Friday for a report of smoke coming from Reifschneider’s Grill & Grape Restaurant at 608 N. Main Street.

The smoke was from a grease fire in the kitchen. A fire official said a pot left on the stove overnight caught fire. The small fire was contained to the stove top, but there was plenty of smoke throughout the building.

The Waterloo, Millstadt and Dupo fire departments were initially paged to respond for mutual aid, but were called back shortly before 9 a.m. when the Columbia department reported it had the situation under control.

Utility companies were also called to the scene.

Reifschneider’s remained open Friday but with a limited menu, per its Facebook page.