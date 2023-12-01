Friday morning fire at Reifschneider’s

Republic-Times- December 1, 2023

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 8:45 a.m. Friday for a report of smoke coming from Reifschneider’s Grill & Grape Restaurant at 608 N. Main Street.

The smoke was from a grease fire in the kitchen. A fire official said a pot left on the stove overnight caught fire. The small fire was contained to the stove top, but there was plenty of smoke throughout the building.

The Waterloo, Millstadt and Dupo fire departments were initially paged to respond for mutual aid, but were called back shortly before 9 a.m. when the Columbia department reported it had the situation under control.

Utility companies were also called to the scene.

Reifschneider’s remained open Friday but with a limited menu, per its Facebook page.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Garage fire in Red Bud

December 7, 2023

Rollover crash west of Waterloo

December 7, 2023

Two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Hanover Road

December 6, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19