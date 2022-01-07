Friday crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 12:50 p.m. Friday to what was reported as a four-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia EMS and Columbia Fire Department.

Police said a white 2013 Chevrolet van driven by Janet Stemler, 80, of Waterloo, was attempting to turn left from Route 3 northbound onto Sand Bank Road toward 11 South when her vehicle crossed into the path of a 2017 Ford SUV driven by Kelly Juengel, 43, of Dupo, which was traveling south on Route 3. Following the collision, Stemler’s van spun into a gray 2019 Chevy SUV driven by Anita Dell, 61, of Dupo, which bumped a beige 2013 Chevy truck driven by Thomas Schmitt, 71, of Waterloo.

Stemler and Dell were both transported by Columbia EMS ambulances of Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries not initially considered as life-threatening.