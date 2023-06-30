Friday crash in Columbia

Republic-Times- June 30, 2023

Emergency personnel responded about 1:45 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with rollover at the intersection of Ghent Road and Palmer Road in Columbia.

Police said Ann Rene Cox, 58, of Columbia, was driving a red 2012 Ford Mustang. Alex Vega, 20, of Collinsville, was driving a white 2002 Ford Ranger. The Mustang was on Ghent Road crossing Palmer Road onto Old Route 3. Cox did not see the Ranger traveling west on Palmer Road toward Ghent and pulled out in front of the Ranger. The Mustang struck the driver’s side of the Ranger and it flipped over upon impact.

Vega was transported for treatment of minor injuries to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Republic-Times

