Field set for March primary

With the filing period ending Monday for candidates seeking party nominations at the federal, state and local levels, the names of all those running in 2024 are now known.

The Illinois primary takes place this coming March 19, with the general election on Nov. 5.

In the race to be the Republican nominee for the 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, Darren Bailey of Xenia – a recent candidate for governor – will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro.

Three Democrats have filed to run in the 12th Congressional District: Preston Gabriel Nelson of Lebanon, Joshua Qualls of Centralia and Brian Roberts of De Soto.

In the 58th District Illinois Senate Republican Primary, state Sen. Terri Bryant of Murphysboro has filed for another term. She will be opposed in this primary by Wesley Kash of Scheller.

State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) has filed for re-election in the 115th District that includes much of Monroe, Randolph and Perry counties, plus some of St. Clair County. He is unopposed.

In Monroe County, incumbent Republicans Bob Hill (coroner) and Lisa Fallon (circuit clerk) both filed for re-election without opposition.

Recently appointed Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb, also a Republican, was the only candidate to file for election to that position.

Republican Douglas Garmer, a current alderman on the Columbia City Council, was the only candidate to file for the open county commissioner seat to be vacated by Republican Dennis Knobloch.

In addition, Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said Republicans filled all 25 precinct committeeperson spots.

These candidates are as follows: Precinct 1 – Jonathan McLean; Precinct 2 – James Lansing; Precinct 3 – Joseph A. Swierczek Jr.; Precinct 4 – Perry Riechmann; Precinct 5 – Douglas Garmer; Precinct 6 – Bob Hill; Precinct 7 – Kurt M. Roettering; Precinct 8 – Ryan Webb; Precinct 9 – Kevin Carrigan; Precinct 10 – Larry Schroeder Sr.; Precinct 11 – Chuck Pittman; Precinct 12 – Nathan Mifflin; Precinct 13 – Lisa Fallon; Precinct 14 – Errol A. Johanning; Precinct 15 – Daniel A. Pittman; Precinct 16 – Dawn Goff; Precinct 17 – Edwin McLean; Precinct 18 – Dan Young; Precinct 19 – Gregory Musgrave; Precinct 20 – Dennis M. Knobloch; Precinct 21 – Neil Giffhorn; Precinct 22 – Keith C. Kolmer; Precinct 23 – John Lenhardt; Precinct 24 – Dale Haudrich; Precinct 25 – Scott Rippelmeyer.

“The Monroe County Republican Central Committee is proud to announce that we have fielded a full slate of candidates to fill every office on the March 19 primary ballot,” stated Ed McLean, Chairman of the Monroe County Republican Central Committee.” This has not happened in decades. It is a major accomplishment and shows the strength of the Monroe County Republican Party. We are looking forward to a successful 2024 election cycle.”

Monroe County received four petitions from Democrats and they were all for precinct committeeperson. No Democratic candidates filed for countywide offices in 2024.

Democratic precinct committeeperson candidates are as follows: Precinct 3 – Sonja Madlinger; Precinct 10 – Sidney Horn Jr.; Precinct 12 – Scot Luchtefeld; Precinct 14 – Sandra Sauget.