False fentanyl scare results in charges

A man and woman from St. Louis are facing charges in Monroe County following a series of incidents in Waterloo.

Police responded Saturday night to the Waterloo Walmart for a report of suspicious activity inside the store. A man and woman appeared to be attempting to steal a cart full of items valued at about $1,000 before eventually leaving the cart at the exit and leaving.

Police questioned the subjects in the parking lot, during which they both claimed to have just swallowed fentanyl. Both were transported by ambulance at that time to a St. Louis hospital, where it was determined they did not ingest the drug.

It was determined that the woman, Melissa D. Gamble, 34, of St. Louis, provided a false name to police in an attempt to prevent apprehension on multiple warrants. She was later charged with obstructing identification.

A vehicle used in Saturday’s Walmart incident was towed to Quality Collision with a note from police advising the business to contact them should its owner attempt to pick it up. At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Tyler Sooter, 30, of St. Louis, showed up at Quality Collision and Waterloo police met him there to also charge him with obstructing justice in connection with the Walmart incident. Sooter again told police he had just swallowed fentanyl and was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where it was determined he had not ingested the drug.

It was at this time that Sooter was charged with felony disorderly conduct for his false request for EMS when none was needed, police said.

While being booked at the Monroe County Jail, Sooter apparently told jail personnel he had ingested fentanyl, but corrections officers weren’t buying it this time.